How Brad Pitt Was Convinced By David Pincher To Read The Screenplay Of 'Fight Club'?

One of the most iconic movies, Fight Club, also became the most controversial and violently gory movie of the year. Starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, the movie was directed by David Fincher who had to pitch the idea to the former actor in order to get him on board. Read more to know how the director pitched the idea to Hollywood's leading man.

How did David Fincher convince Brad Pitt?

Fight Club was a story about a white-collared insomniac man being discontented with his life and forming an underground Fight Club with a soap salesman that quickly took a violent turn. According to IMBD, Troy actor Brad Pitt was not initially interested in the movie. However, director David Fincher went to visit the actor while he was shooting for Meet Joe Black in 1998.

Fincher proceeded to ask Brad for a beer where he pitched the idea of Fight Club to him. The actor finally gave in and agreed to read the screenplay. The rest is history as the actor agreed to be a part of the movie and played the iconic role of Tyler Durden in the movie.

Why was Fight Club 1999 so controversial?

From marketing the movie to creative difference while shooting, the director encountered every predicament after taking up the movie. Author Brian Raftery's book How 1999 Blew Up the Screen went into the details of how David Fincher's Fight Club went from being a total failure to one of his most quotable and cult following movies of all time. Adamant to take on the movie, the director went as far as dissolving his notorious feud with 20th Century Fox.

While shooting, the director was questioned by the narrator Edward Norton over the tone of the movie which caused several delays in between takes. The book also revealed how Fincher did not have any say in the marketing of the movie despite having unique ideas to sell it. After facing a terrible failure at the box office, the director was left to self-contemplate his decisions regarding the movie. However, hard work paid off for the director as after two decades the movie sold 6 million DVDs.

More on Brad Pitt's movies

With a career spanning over three decades, Brad Pitt is one of the most prominent figures in Hollywood. From movies like Ocean's Eleven, Thelma & Louise, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Moneyball, and The Tree of Life, the actor has delivered some of the biggest movies of all time. Last seen in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt's latest movies will be Babylon and Bullet Train.

IMAGE- STILL FROM FIGHT CLUB

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.