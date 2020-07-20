Ash Armand Girlfriend: Who Was Herleen Dulai? Find Out How She Died

38-year-old Gigolo star Ash Armand has been arrested by the Las Vegas police for murdering his girlfriend under the influence of drugs on Thursday. Ash Armand, whose real name is Akshaya Kubiak, is a professional male escort living in Las Vegas. The 38-year-old escort also starred in American Reality Television show Gigolos, where he was seen providing escort service to female clients in Las Vegas. Ash Armand was arrested on July 16, 2020, after he made a distress call to the Las Vegas cops, claiming that his girlfriend lay unresponsive. Read on to find out, more about, “How did Ash Armand’s girlfriend Herleen Dulai die?”

Ash Armand Girlfriend dead: Why was Ash Armand arrested?

Ash Armand is known as one of the male escorts who appeared on Season 3, 4, and 5 of American reality television series Gigolos. According to the reports of an entertainment portal, Ash Armand has been arrested by the Las Vegas police for allegedly murdering his girlfriend in a drug-fuelled rage in Las Vegas. Reports from several media portals have claimed that the cops arrived at the scene and found Herleen Dulai’s body lifeless. Media reports have also claimed that the Las Vegas police revealed that Dulai’s body showed signs of trauma.

Herleen Dulai death: How did Herleen Dulai die?

The alleged murderer and reality star Ash Armand had reportedly, called 911 on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in the morning. According to media reports, the Ash Armand frantically informed the police that his girlfriend lay unresponsive in their Las Vegas home. Reports on media websites claim that Herleen Kaur Dulai was a 29-year-old model who lived with her boyfriend and alleged murderer in Las Vegas.

According to the reports on a media portal, the cops immediately arrested Ash Armand on one count of open murder. Following the July 16 arrest, the detectives began investigating the crime scene. Media reports suggest that the investigators have revealed that, the 38-year-old male escort was under the influence of drugs, in the hours leading up to the incident and following the discovery of Herleen Dulai’s dead body.

According to a well-known entertainment portal, on further investigation, it was revealed that Ash Armand had savagely beaten up his 29-year-old girlfriend Herleen Dulai to death under the influence of narcotics. According to some media reports, the police confirmed that on further investigation it was revealed that the exact cause of Herleen Dulai’s death was blunt force trauma and strangulation. Ash Armand is now facing murder charges and is being held without bail in the Clark County Detention Center in Nevada.

Herleen Dulai Instagram

No account has been found on Instagram under Herleen Kaur Dulai’s name. Media reports suggest that Ash Armand was arrested without bail Friday and is scheduled to reappear in court on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. No statement has been released by Herleen Dulai’s family about the tragic incident.

