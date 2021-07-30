How Did 'Black Widow's' Scarlett Johansson React To News Of Her Character's Death In MCU ?

Scarlett Johansson has been grabbing headlines ever since Marvel Studio's latest instalment Black Widow released. The film is proving itself to be worth the fans' long wait. Since the inception of Scarlett's character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man 2, fans and audiences had been making numerous demands and requests for a solo movie on the Black Widow's character which has now been released, giving in-depth details on her back story.

However, the bittersweet fact remains that in the present-day MCU, Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff is deceased. While fans wept and mourned the death of one most beloved and recognisable superhero, Johannson opened up about how she reacted when she learned that her character would be one of the heroes to die in Avengers: Endgame.

Scarlett's reaction to her character's demise

As all Marvel fans would know, that Avengers: Endgame was a monster movie that drastically upturned the whole Marvel Universe. Apart from bidding an emotional adieu to Iron Man and Captain America, what came as a shock to many fans was the sacrifice Black Widow aka Scarlett Johansson made to safeguard others. Natasha Romanoff sacrificed herself in an attempt to retrieve an Infinity Stone as she jumped from the cliff on the planet Vormir.

Scarlett believes that she took the news of her gradual death in the movie quite well. In an interview with LADbible, she spoke about her first reaction when Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios President) revealed that she dies in Avengers: Endgame. The actor mentioned that she was at home when Feige broke the news to which she didn't know how to react. Adding that all the cast members joked about 'who was going to get offed in Endgame', she mentioned that she was 'heartbroken' but also took it 'like a champ'. Adding to what she did later, she said 'I cried in the shower later, but nobody saw that part'.

Scarlett Johansson thoughts on Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson talked to Fatherly following the release of the movie on July 9 and answered a pressing question by fans about whether the actor was done playing the role of Black Widow after over ten successful years. In response, Johansson firmly denied returning as the Black Widow in the future. Elaborating further on her statement, Scarlett stated that she feels extremely satisfied with the way the Black Widow movie turned out and believed that it was a great way to exit the character and her story. Not leaving her fans disappointed, the actress revealed that she would love to collaborate with Marvel in the future to 're-imagine the superhero genre' as she believed there are still many stories to be told in a way that is unexpected by the audience.

Johansson's latest, Black Widow, was released around the world on July 9 and will premiere on Disney+Hotstar in five Indian languages, apart from the English version.

