How Did Michael Get On The Ship In 'Stowaway'? Does He Die In The End?

As the name of the movie suggests, Netflix’s original Sci-fi movie Stowaway narrates the story of a launch support engineer who was unintentionally sent into space on a two-year mission to Mars. The movie detail the struggle among the crew as it soon comes to a point where there isn’t enough oxygen on the ship to sustain the entire crew and the unexpected stowaway Michael.

How did Michael get on the ship in Stowaway?

The movie feature actors like Anna Kendrick, Toni Collete, Daniel Dae Kim and Shamier Anderson. The movie revolves around a space mission to Mars where an accidental stowaway (hence the name of the movie) is found aboard the ship several hours after the ship has taken off from Earth. However, the ship doesn’t have enough fuel for the crew to turn around to leave the stowaway back on Earth and are forced to continue their mission. However, it quickly comes to their attention that there aren’t enough resources for everyone to survive onboard. The first signs of mishap occur when during take off, the engines are reported to be down on power. Little do the crew know that it is because they’re carrying an extra person on board.

After the ascension ship docks with the Kingfisher station on its journey to Mars, the crew completes several examinations and checks on the ship’s key systems and programs. During an inspection on the CDRA (Carbon Dioxide Removal Assembly) life support system, Marina, one of the crew members, finds Michael, injured and unconscious, in a deviled manner behind a ceiling panel. However, Marina’s discovery leads to the CDRA becoming damaged beyond repairs and Marina breaking her arm as Michael falls on top of it. Reasonably, both Michael and the crew aboard the ship are immensely shocked at this new situation.

It’s discovered after Michael is found that he works as a launch support engineer for Hyperion, the company that is currently running the mission to Mars. Talking to the crew on board and explaining his presence, Michael narrates that he was helping to prepare the ship for the takeoff, arming the second-stage firing pins to be precise. Though, Michael has no memories of exactly how he was knocked unconscious or how he ended up in the ceiling panel although the crew hope that it was accidental. Michael clarifies that he did not want to be on the ship as he realises that his dependent sister will be left alone without him.

Does Michael die in Stowaway?

Though the movie does not directly reveal any death, it is indirectly hinted that Anna Kendrick's character sacrifices herself for the safety of her crew and the stowaway. Thus, for viewers wondering if Michael dies in the movie, the answer is no.

Source: Stills from the movie