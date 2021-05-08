How Enrique Became The 'Undisputed King' Of Latin Pop And Ruled Mainstream Market?

Son of a popular Hispanic singer, Enrique Iglesias, wanted to make it on his own without benefiting from his father's name or success. A few years later, the Latin singer became one of the biggest stars in not only the Hispanic market but also the mainstream music industry in America. On the occasion of Enrique's birthday, let's take a look at the singer's journey where he managed to break through the cultural barricades for Latin American music.

Enrique kickstarted with hit songs

The singer possessed an uncanny ability to stay one step ahead of his time as he started producing English language songs early on in his career. This allowed the singer to reach a wider market with his hit songs 'Bailamos', 'Be With You' and 'Sad Eyes' in early 1999. Enrique's songs in the initial stages of his career, Hero and Could I Have This Kiss Forever, contributed to his fame in the early 2000s as he collaborated with some of the biggest artists of the time, including Whitney Houston.

Enrique established himself in the mainstream market

The singer often times jumped between releasing Spanish music to English music and the strategy played out well for his career. Enrique's songs were not only enjoyed in the Spanish-speaking market but the singer was also a mega-hit among the non-English listeners. In 2002, his album Quizas, a Spanish album broke down the barricades as some of the Spanish hits were being enjoyed in the US-based countries.

Enrique's first bilingual project

It was clear at this point that the singer was demolishing all the cultural barriers with his music. In 2010, the 45-year-old singer released his first bilingual Project named Euphoria, containing mixed tracks of English and Spanish recordings. Already being considered as the 'pioneer of music', Enrique's best songs from the album were 'Ayer', 'Cuando Me Enamoro' and 'Tonight (I'm Lovin' You)'. But it was the dance banger 'I Like It' featuring Pitbull that made Enrique the undisputed 'King of Latin Pop' on an international stage.

Enrique's latest music

Fans of the singer seldom know that Enrique Iglesias has more Billboard Dance No. 1s than Usher and Micheal Jackson. Enrique's latest songs, such as Bailando featuring Descemer Bueno and Gente De Zona, and Subeme La Radio, are evidence to his fans that the singer is not yet done with delivering mega-hits. His latest release with Pitbull, Move to Miami, became a huge hit of the year.

IMAGE- ENRIQUE IGLESIAS'S INSTAGRAM

