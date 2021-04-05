How Heath Ledger's Daughter Matilda Has Been Out Of The Public Eye So Far

Heath Ledger was a widely known Australian actor, music director and photographer who was best known for his role in The Dark Knight as the Joker. While many fans remembered the actor on his birth anniversary, which was on April 4, some were curious to know about his daughter, Matilda. Thus, here is a look at how Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger’s daughter, Matilda Ledger, has been enjoying a private life.

Michelle Williams on raising her & Heath Ledger's daughter away from the public eye

Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams began dating during the shoots of Brokeback Mountain and later after a year, they welcomed their daughter, Matilda Ledger. After living together for two years with their daughter, they split up in 2007. Later in 2008, Heath Ledger passed away due to acute intoxication of drugs. According to the reports by E! Online, Heath Ledger once stated in an interview about how Michelle Williams was the perfect mom and added how he was so proud of her and fell deeper and deeper in love with both his girls.

A while after Heath Ledger passed away, Michelle Williams talked about how she missed that year in a strange way because of all the possibilities that existed then were gone. According to the same reports, she also stated that it did not feel unlikely to her that he could walk through a door or could appear from behind a bush adding how it was a year of magical thinking. She then added how it was sad in some ways to be moving further away from it. Speaking about her and Heath Ledger’s daughter, she added that she left Brooklyn with her and lived in the country for six years because it was an intolerable state of existence. She then added how she wished that she was more of a go-getter as she just sat and waited for the things to come by her way. She then mentioned that if one felt that people were watching them, it was impossible to have an authentic experience of being alive and added that she did not know how to live like that and how to give life to her daughter like that. After Kristen Bell initiated getting the media outlets to stop publishing unauthorized photos of celebrities’ kids, she thanked her for changing her life on keeping her daughter’s life private so far. Heath Ledger's daughter, Matilda Ledger’s age is now 15 and her mom Michelle has managed to keep her away from the cameras.

Image Source- Heath Ledger's Fan Club Instagram