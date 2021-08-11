How I Met Your Father Cast: As Hillary Duff Stars In It, Fans Say 'keeps Getting Better'

Hulu has revealed the cast for its spinoff of the much-loved sitcom, How I Met Your Mother. Titled How I Met Your Father, Hulu revealed the stars who will be seen opposite Hilary Duff and Chris Lowell in the show. According to E!News, actors who will star in the upcoming spinoff include, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma. These actors will play the roles of friends and family of Jesse (Chris Lowell) and Sophie (Hilary Duff).

More about Hilary Duff and Chris Lowell’s How I Met Your Father

According to Hulu, the show will revolve around Sophie, who will recount to her son how she met his father. The show will be set in 2021, when Sophie and her friends are trying to figure out life. Hulu also gave fans more information on what roles the new cast members would take on on the all-new, How I Met Your Father.

Fans cannot keep calm as new cast of the show is announced

Soooo now it’s Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell AND @franciaraisa?! And Suraj Sharma, who I really liked in God Friended Me?



And they’re all playing pairs of roomies/besties?! #HowIMetYourFather keeps getting better😮🔥❤️ https://t.co/KqWzMGt8rY — Rachael Ellenbogen (@TheRachaelE) August 10, 2021

Other cast details

The cast of this How I met your Mother spinoff is one to look forward to. It has diverse actors who have acted in several popular shows and films in the past. While Hillary Duff is one of the main leads, Francia Raisa will play Valentina, Sophie’s adventurous and impulsive roommate. Sophie relies on Valentina to cheer her up when she is feeling low. Valentina has just returned from London Fashion Week, with Charlie, a charming young British man.

Charlie will be played by Tom Ainsley, an aspiring model, who falls head over heels in love with Valentina and follows her from London to New York. Charlie is the son of conservative aristocrats and has been living in a bubble all his life, owing to his privilege and status in society.

Tien Tran wll play the role of Jesse’s sister, Ellen. She has just moved to New York from a small town after her separation from her wife. Sharma takes on the role of Sid on How I Met Your Father. He is Jesse’s best friend and roommate and also a new bar owner. He balances out Jesse’s cynicism with his optimism.

With inputs from ANI

Picture Credits: Francia Raisa/Tom Ainsley/Tien Tran-Instagram/Suraj Sharma-Twitter

