How Is Tom Cruise Tackling Intruders On The Sets Of "Mission: Impossible 7'? Find Out

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 is currently under production in Yorkshire, where the team reportedly have built an elaborate set inside a quarry, in which they are supposed to perform stunts that are supposed to defy the laws of physics and supposedly death itself. In the past, it has been reported that the health and safety of multiple Mission: Impossible 7 cast members was upended by a group of crew members who were reportedly not following social distancing norms, leading to Cruise going on the now infamous rant that several media outlets have spoken about for months. And now, as per an article on The Sun, numerous intruders have been trying to venture into the premises of the Yorkshire-based MI7 sets in order to take pictures of themselves against the backdrop of the sets. Read on to find out how are the members of Mission: Impossible 7 cast and crew is dealing with the issue.

How Tom Cruise is tackling intruders on the sets of upcoming 'Mission: Impossible' film:

As per a source who exclusively spoke to the officials at The Sun, the sheer enormity of the sets has made it impossible for closing the whole region off for filming purposes. Adding to that, the source spoke about how many thrill-seeking trespassers have been entering the vicinity and subsequently scaling the rigs and equipment set up for the stunts. The further portions also quoted the personality in question looking back at the time when the police were called to one incident last week, and then Tom was left with no choice but to take action when it happened once again. As far as the whole experience of working on the set is concerned, the insider was quoted saying that its a "Health and Safety Nightmare".

The source on the several incidents that have already occurred on the Mission: Impossible 7 Set:

The source was also quoted by the officials at The Sun saying that one time, two intruders were spotted clambering up the set, which was an action that was met with members of the security team rushing to get them down as a response. The personality even touched upon how people think it’s hilarious trying to get pictures of themselves there, but they don’t realise how dangerous it is. The source even emphasized on the need of extra security that might have to be drafted in.

The final statement, with which the source concluded his answer, saw him saying something on the lines of how Tom and the team don’t want any delays to filming anymore, given that the Mission: Impossible 7 release date has already been pushed back to May 2022. As far as marketing material regarding the film is concerned, no Mission: Impossible 7 poster or teaser which would hint at what one can expect from Cruise's Ethan Hunt on Mission: Impossible 7 release date has not been revealed as yet. Details regarding the Mission: Impossible 7 poster and other pieces of content regarding the film will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.