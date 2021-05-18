How Long Has Ariana Grande Been Dating Dalton Gomez? Here Is Their Relationship Timeline

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and the internet has been losing it over their dreamy love story. If you have been wondering how long has Ariana Grande been dating Dalton Gomez, this is just the place for you. Here is a look at their relationship timeline.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’ love story

Rumours start with a kiss

Rumours started floating when pap shots of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez started doing the rounds on social media. In the picture, the couple was spotted kissing each other in Los Angeles. In March 2020, a source close to People also confirmed that the two have been dating but the relationship has been kept under wraps for personal reasons.

Ariana confirms her relationship

In May 2020, Dalton Gomez made his first public appearance alongside Ariana Grande in her song, Stuck with U. By now the fans had also gotten an idea that the two have been quite serious about their relationship. In June 2020, Ariana Grande went official with their relationship and also started posting pictures with her boyfriend. Fans instantly loved their chemistry and were seen shipping the couple more religiously. The musician also shared a few pictures from her birthday party where she was seen sharing a kiss with Dalton. Here is a look.

Ariana’s song stirs a storm

Ariana Grande song 34+35 left the fans quite elated as she was exploring a new style with this single. The song was all about relationships and sexual tension, which left the fans more excited about her romantic involvement with Dalton Gomez.

Ariana flaunts the ring

In December 2020, Ariana Grande shared a series of pictures with Dalton Gomez, flaunting their strong bond. She also showcased the fans her wedding ring through a mirror selfie, taking the internet by storm instantly. In the cryptic caption for the post, she mentioned, “forever and a little more”, confirming the engagement news.

Wedding shenanigans

The couple had started sharing frequent updates on social media, most of which also involved their family members. On April 7, 2021, a source close to Ariana Grande told Us Weekly that the couple is planning to get married in Summer 2021. The rumours also suggested that the wedding would happen in California. They had been planning a small ceremony since the very beginning which was eventually carried out in May 2021. Entertainment portal, People, confirmed that the two have tied the knot in the presence of fewer than 20 people.

IMAGE: ARIANA GRANDE INSTAGRAM

