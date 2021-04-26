How Many Oscars Has Frances McDormand Won Till Now? Find Out About 'Nomadland' Actor Here

The Oscars 2021 took place on April 25, 2021. Frances McDormand took home the Best Actress Academy Award at the 2021 Oscars for her performance in Nomadland. Did you know how many Oscars has Frances McDormand won till now? Read ahead to know more about Frances McDormand's Oscars wins.

A look at Frances McDormand's Oscars wins

Frances McDormand took home the third Best Actress statuette at the Oscars 2021. She becomes the seventh actor with triple Academy Awards, and the fourth woman after Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman and Katharine Hepburn, who stands with four Oscars. She won the award opposite Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman, Vanessa Kirby for Pieces of a Woman and Andra Day for The United States vs. Billie Holiday. She also bagged the Best Picture Oscar for Nomadland as she stands as one of its producers. In acceptance, she said, "I have no words. My voice is in my sword. We know the sword is our work. And I like work. Thank you for knowing that. And thanks for this.”

Congratulations to Frances McDormand for winning the Academy Award for BEST ACTRESS. #Oscars #NMDLND pic.twitter.com/cC1535O3lQ — Nomadland (@nomadlandfilm) April 26, 2021

Frances won her first Best Actress Academy Award for her performance in Fargo that released in 1996. Her second Best Actress Academy Award was for the 2018 film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. She has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress thrice before, first in 1989 for Mississippi Burning. The other two films she was nominated for were Almost Famous and North Country.

More about Frances McDormand's Nomadland

Nomadland is directed by Chloé Zhao and stars Frances as a woman who is facing economic insecurity and opts for an itinerant life living in a van and working an assortment of jobs across the western U.S. While she tries to overcome the trauma of her husband’s death, she finds a community in a movement of van-dwelling nomads, the majority of whom are played by real-life members of that community. The movie is based on a non-fiction book by Jessica Bruder titled Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century. The movie also won Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director at the 78th Golden Globe Awards and four awards including Best Film at the 74th BAFTA.

(Promo Image source: A still from Nomadland)