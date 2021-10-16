How Marvel Stopped Richard Madden's Ikaris From Being Too Much Like DC's Superman; Watch

Marvel studios upcoming superhero movie Eternals will be introducing ten new superheroes in the universe. The movie directed by Chloe Zhao will feature a group of Celestial superheroes who belong to a race of immortal alien species and have been staying on earth for more than 7000 years. The movie boasts a star-studded cast that includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Don Lee, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek.

Upon the movie's trailer release, fans of the studio found similarities between Richard Madden’s Ikaris and DC's Superman. Both the films are based on aliens that can shoot laser beams from their eyes. Eternals producer Nate Moore explained how the studios prevented Madden’s Ikaris from being too much like DC’s superhero Superman.

How Marvel stopped 'Ikaris' from being too similar to 'Superman'

In an interview with Screenrant, the movie's producer Nate Moore explained how the makers stopped Madden’s powers from being too much like that of DC comic's Superman. Moore explained that all Eternals used cosmic energy to form their unique superpowers and Ikaris' eye-beams are yellow rather than Superman's red laser beam.

Moore said, "Ikaris' powers you have seen before, obviously there's a lot of similarities to Superman. So how do we make his cosmic eyebeams that aren't the red lasers that we've come to know and have become iconic for that character? For us, it's all about the cosmic energy and really leaning into that."

The movie chronicles the Eternals, an immortal alien race, emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Eternals is slated to release in India on November 5, coinciding with Diwali. In a recent interview with Fandango, director Chloe Zhao said that Eternals would have a huge effect on the future of MCU and the since will get see the origin of MCU.

The Grammy-winning director said, "I think a big part of it is that audiences will be discovering the origin of the MCU through the mythology of the Celestials. I think by the end of the film, we will have a new understanding of planet Earth’s relationship with the cosmos, and also with its own inhabitants. But in that sense, it would have a huge effect on the future of the MCU."

(Image: Instagram/@eternals/@batmanvsuperman)