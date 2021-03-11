How Old Was Aaliyah When She Died? Aaliyah's Tragic Death In Plane Crash Explained

Singer and actor Aaliyah has been credited for redefining contemporary R&B, pop and hip hop. She is often known as the Princess of R&B and even Queen of Urban Pop. Born in Brooklyn, the singer rose to fame at the age of 10, when she was featured in Star Search and performed in a concert with Gladys Knight. The popular singer has been featured in hit films such as Romeo Must Die and Queen of the Damned.

However, the Grammy-nominated-singer passed away in a tragic plane crash in 2001. Since many of her fans have wondered- "how old was Aaliyah when she died?", and might find themselves asking questions about Aaliyah's plane crash accident, here we've got you a detailed explanation. Read further to know more.

How did Aaliyah die?

On August 25, 2001, at the age of 22, the Princess of R&B had jetted off to the Bahamas to finish the shooting of her video track, Rock The Boat. She was heading back to Miami in the evening. The singer boarded a 10-seat twin-engine Cessna 402B private jet destined for Opa-Locka, Florida. She was accompanied by her video director, Douglas Kratz (28), record label executive, Gina Smith (30), bodyguard, Scott Gallin (41), hairstylists- Anthony Dodd (34) and Eric Forman (29), makeup artist, Christopher Maldonado (32), and her friend, Keeth Wallace (49).

According to Mirror, the private jet was arriving late on Abaco Island and was just due to taking just an hour to reach the destination. However, within a minute of their takeoff, the jet fell from the sky and plunged to the ground around 200 feet (60 meters) from the runaway. The report suggested that the witness reported Aaliyah's plane crash. Claude Sawyer, a charter pilot who worked on machinery close to the site of the accident, described it as ‘pretty devastating’.

When an investigation was launched in the Bahamas, Dr Giovander Raju studied the death of the renowned singer. He confirmed that the singer died due to ‘severe burns, a blow to the head and severe shock’. He stated that Aaliyah had a weak heart and would never have survived the shock even she had been survived after the crash. Aaliyah was among six passengers who passed away at the scene, while three others died several hours later after the plane crash. Today, the Queen of Urban Pop is remembered by her family, friends such as Jay Z and fans.

