How Oscars 2022 Slap Controversy Is Affecting Will Smith's Acting Career? Read To Know

Will Smith's infamous incident at the Oscars 2022 garnered some serious backlash from his fans and even celebrities. While the actor has resigned from the Academy and apologised to comedian Chris Rock and his family and also accepted any disciplinary proceedings against his actions, he has now begun to lose projects. Here is how the slap controversy from the 94th Academy Awards is affecting the actor's career.

Will Smith's career has seemingly come to a halt after he lost his cool at Oscars 2022 and slapped comedian Chris Rock for poking a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith. As per a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, projects signed by Will Smith, which were scheduled to be in work soon, have now been suspended. Recently, OTT giant Netflix put a hold on the actor's upcoming film Fast And Loose, which was announced in July 2021. Apart from Fast And Loose, the actor was also in talks with Sony for his much-awaited project Bad Boys 4. After his feud with Chris Rock, Sony has now reportedly paused the project.

Will Smith has some more films in his kitty, which may also be paused in the near future. Netflix's The Council and Bright 2 are the two films among his upcoming projects. The actor also has several projects with Sony in which he might serve as producer or actor. The sequels of Hancock and Karate Kid are among those projects.

How is Oscars 2022 slap impacting Will Smith's career?

While Smith's these films are facing a halt or suspension after the Oscars controversy, director David Leitch pulled away from a project from the Man In Black star weeks before the award show. As per a report by Variety, The director elected to move to Ryan Gosling's Fall Guy for universal and the markers are now planning to pull away from the film.

What happened at the Oscars 2022?

The 94th Academy Awards soon became the talk of the entire world after Will Smith lost his cool and slapped comedian Chris Rock. Chris Rock graced the stage of the awards to announce one of the winners. During the announcement, he cracked some unscripted jokes and suggested Jada Pinkett Smith star in GI Jane 2 addressing her baldness. Will Smith got offended by the joke about his wife and slapped the comedian. He also asked Rock to keep his "wife's name out of his f***ing mouth."

