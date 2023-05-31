How SpiderVerse Reinvented 60-year-old Legacy Of The Web Slinging Superhero

In 2018, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse swung into theaters, 56 years after the creation of the iconic wall-crawling superhero. Introduced by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in Marvel comics back in 1962, Spider-Man has solidified his position as Marvel's most popular superhero, captivating fans across the comic book world. Throughout the 2000s, Spider-Man has taken the spotlight in 9 cinematic titles, primarily featuring the beloved character of Peter Parker. These stories often delve into Peter's personal tragedies, emphasizing the timeless lesson that "with great power comes great responsibility," a familiar theme we've witnessed time and again.

With such a vast amount of Peter Parker content, one might wonder how his narrative manages to stay fresh. The secret lies in the captivating, thrilling, and somewhat enchanting world of Spider-Man that continue to offer unexplored realms of storytelling. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, a groundbreaking animated film with an unprecedented budget of $35 million, made a monumental impact at the box office. As we eagerly await the release of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, let's dive into how the multiversal journey of Miles Morales breathed new life into a character that has thrived for over six decades.

Heroes must die

Miles Morales gazing at the original outfit of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (Image: spiderversefilm/Instagram)

Heroes must face their demise, even if it's Spider-Man. In the 2018 film, Peter Parker valiantly sacrifices himself to protect the universe. Miles, a teenage boy who also gains Spider powers, witnesses Spider-Man's death at the hands of the villain Kingpin. Adding to the peril, Miles realizes that Peter was the only one who could have taught him how to control his newfound abilities. However, in a moment of adversity, Miles discovers his own strength and chooses to believe in himself rather than cower away. With no protector left, Miles embraces Spider-Man's example and rises to the occasion, emerging as a compelling protagonist precisely because of Spider-Man's absence.



The multiverse is not a lonely place

Characters in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

The multiverse proves to be anything but lonely. Kingpin's misguided attempts to bring back his loved ones using a Super-Collider inadvertently open up the possibility of multiple Spider-Man variants. Alongside Miles, we meet Spider-Woman, another variant of Spider-Man, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Ham, and Peni Parker. They help Miles Morales navigate his powers and ultimately become heroes themselves. The introduction of these diverse versions of Spider-Man adds depth and richness to the narrative, expanding the Spider-Verse beyond one singular hero.

Miles is gifted with a unique set of abilities

Various Spider variants in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Miles Morales brings a unique set of abilities to the table. His powers include bio-electricity, enabling him to release powerful energy blasts through his hands, as well as the ability to turn invisible. These distinct abilities distinguish Miles and contribute to his prominence as a character.



How Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse will further the change

Stills from Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse trailer

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse promises to further amplify these changes. The upcoming film will showcase over 200 variants of Spider-Man, including the prominent debut of Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Man 2099. With a multiversal Spider society depicted on the big screen, the story of Spider-Man has evolved significantly from the days when swinging from building to building was the only remarkable aspect.