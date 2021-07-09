How To Watch Black Widow In India; Scarlett Johansson-starrer Release Date And Time

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has kick-started its phase four in full swing. MCU's phase four will introduce several new superheroes in the studio's universe, at the same time it will also bid adieu to its long time character Black Widow. Scarlett Johansson starer Black Widow is a stand-alone film about the Russian spy Natasha Romanoff. The movie is set to release on July 9yh in theatres in the US and OTT platforms. Read On to know how to watch Black Widow in India.

How to watch Black Widow in India?

Scarlett Johansson starer Black Widow is all set for its theatrical release in the US and OTT platforms. Unfortunately, the Indian users will have to wait for a while before they see Natasha Romanoff on the screen again. Though the movie is available for premier access on Disney+ in the US, the service is not available for India. Indian users might have to wait till 8th October for its international release. Black Widow was scheduled to release in India along with the US but was postponed due to the rising cases of Covid-19. Meanwhile, users can watch these other 7 movies before watching Black Widow.

1. Iron Man 2

The 2010 move was the first time that Natasha Romanoff's character was introduced. Romanoff is hired by Stark as his personal assistant but she actually is a spy for S.H.I.E.L.D. She eventually reveals her true self to Stark, becoming an ally and a bridge between Stark and her boss, Nick Fury, a new alliance that is the first step in the formation of the Avengers.

2. The Avengers

It is the first mega MCU team-up featuring all of the original Avengers. Black Widow plays a key role in the movie as she travels to Kolkata to recruit, Dr Bruce Banner, to trace the Tesseract through its gamma radiation emissions. The movie became the third-highest-grossing film of all time and the highest-grossing film of 2012.

3.Captain America: The Winter Soldier

In the movie, Romanoff teams up with Captain America and fights The Winter Soldier. The movie gives the audience a look into Romanoff's and Captain America aka Steve Rogers dynamics.

4. Avengers: Age of Ultron

In her first meet up with WandaVision’s Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), who is not yet an Avenger, Black Widow falls under the spell of the future Scarlet Witch’s powers and reveals key memories of being trained in the sinister Red Room to become the ultimate spy giving the audience a look into Black Widow's past. The movie also shows a budding romance between Black Widow and the Hulk/ Bruce Banner.

5.Captain America: Civil War

The movie showcases a disagreement over international oversight of the Avengers that fractures the team into two opposing teams, one led by Steve Rogers and the other by Tony Stark. Romanoff is torn between allegiances as her head is with Stark's team her heart is with Cap.

6. Avengers: Infinity War

In the movie Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy attempt to prevent Thanos from collecting the six all-powerful Infinity Stones as part of his quest to kill half of all life in the universe. The movie leads up to the last movie of MCU's phase 3 Avengers: Endgame.

7. Avengers: Endgame

After Thanos wipes out half the universe with the powerful Infinity Gauntlet, Black Widow along with the surviving heroes go on a time-travelling mission to restore all of humanity. Her mission, alongside Hawkeye, proves to be a fatal one as she sacrifices her life to retrieve the Soul Stone needed to save the universe. Her death is permanent, even as the Avengers bring back all of the previously vanished. Black Widow's death remains the most impactful death in the MCU after Iron Man.

Image: Black Widow's Instagram

