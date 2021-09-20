How To Watch Emmys 2021? Start Time, Repeat Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards have returned and are all set to take place on Sunday, September 19 (ET). After COVID-19 rained on the parade of the event in 2020, forcing the award function to be held virtually, Emmys 2021 will be held in person at L.A. Live's Event Deck in an 'indoor/outdoor' model. 'Cedric the Entertainer' is the host for Emmys 2021 and will be entertaining the limited audience and their guests at the outdoor event.

This year, the Emmys are not being held at the Microsoft Theater, where it usually takes place. The Television Academy stated that the decision had been taken for "socially distanced audience seating" amid the still prevailing pandemic. The red carpet event will also be limited, this year. Here's how you can watch the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

How to watch Emmys 2021?

You can either watch Emmys 2021 on TV or via live streaming on OTT platforms. Both Primetime and Creative Arts ceremonies will be held on the Event Deck at L.A. live. Expressing the unfortunate situation, the Academy has revealed that not all nominees will be able to attend this year's awards. Nominated actors and nominated teams should take the responsibility of coordinating between themselves and identifying how they will allow their four tickets before they RSVP.

Emmys 2021 channel and time

In the US, Emmys 2021 will air live on CBS, as well as on-demand on Paramount Plus. In India, people can not watch the Emmys live on TV and can only view it on the OTT streaming platform- Lionsgate Play. The Emmys will begin airing at 5 pm ET / 8 pm ET, on CBS in the US. For India, this translates to Monday, September 20 from 5:30 am IST.

How to watch Emmys 2021 live streaming?

While Disney+ Hotstar used to air the Emmys, it has pulled out of the agreement this year. In India, fans can catch the award show at subscription-based streaming service, Lionsgate Play, which will exclusively air the prestigious awards. The streaming service has apps for all major platforms — including Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV, JioTV+, and Fire TV. The repeat telecast can be caught on the same platform after it is uploaded.