How To Watch Justice League Snyder Cut In India? Find Out Where You Can Rent/buy The Film

Justice League Snyder Cut has been made after millions of fans petitioned Warner Bros. to let Zack Snyder finish what he started and showcase his vision. When the original Justice League came out, it only had about 30 minutes of Zack Snyder's footage. When Joss Whedon took over the project, he did extensive reshoots and made the Justice League a completely different film. Now, Zack Snyder has finally finished his vision and his Justice League Snyder is set to release on March 18. Read on to find out how to watch Justice League Snyder Cut in India.

Justice League Snyder Cut Release Date

Justice League Snyder Cut release date in India has been set for March 18, 2021. Unfortunately, the film won't be releasing in theatres, even though most of the theatres across the country are open. However, fans have many options to rent or buy the Snyder Cut full movie from various sources and streaming services. Here is the list of websites where you can watch Snyder Cut.

Where to Watch Snyder Cut?

There are many comic book fans in India who will be excited to watch the Justice League Snyder Cut. However, the watch options for the film are limited since it won't be released in theatres. Fans have the option to buy or rent Justice League Snyder cut from the following websites and services - Bookmyshow, Apple TV +, YouTube, and TataSky. The film can be bought approximately for a price of Rs. 650- 700. The film is also available for rent starting at a price of Rs. 149.

About Justice League Snyder Cut

There a lot of hurdles in the making of Justice League Snyder Cut. The original Justice League was set to be directed by Jack Snyder and he shot over six hours of footage for the film. However, the studio was pressuring him a lot to change his direction of the film. Meanwhile, his daughter died by suicide. So, Snyder left the project to grieve and give time to his family.

Joss Whedon took over the project and completely messed up what Zack Snyder wanted the Justice League film to be. Fans were sorely disappointed with the Justice League that came out in 2017 and started petitioning to get Zack Snyder's Justice League version out. WB studios finally relented and greenlit production for Justice League Snyder Cut.