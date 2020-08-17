How To Watch Marvel Movies In Chronological Order? All 23 Released MCU Films In Order

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is a media franchise that surrounds a series of superhero films that are independently bankrolled by Marvel Studios. All the characters in this superhero universe are adapted from American comic books published by the franchise. The Marvel franchise includes short films, comic books, television series, movies and digital series. The shared universe is established by crossing over plots, elements, characters and settings. If you are aware of the franchise, one thing that is clearly visible that Marvel has many movies.

From Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and from Black Panther to Captain America, there are 23 instalments of the franchise that have been already released in the first three phases of MCU. If you’ve got a few spare days and can run a Marvel Marathon, then there are two different ways to go about it.

Either one can watch in the order the films released in the theatres or one can line up individual superhero adventures in chronological order. Marvel movies were released in phases with each having a semi-contained story arc. Here we have lined up all the marvel movies in chronological order including the phases. Check out MCU movies order below:

Marvel Movies Phase One

Iron Man (May 2008)

The Incredible Hulk (June 2008)

Iron Man 2 (May 2010)

Thor (May 2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (July 22, 2011)

Avengers Assemble (May 4, 2012)

ALSO READ| How To Get Marvel Avengers Beta Version: Step-by-step Guide To Download The Game

Marvel Movies Phase Two

Iron Man 3 (May 2013)

Thor: The Dark World (November 2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (April 2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (August 2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (May 2015)

Ant-Man (July 2015)

ALSO READ| Marvel Cinematic Universe: Upcoming Movies & Series; 'Black Widow', 'The Eternals' & More

Marvel Movies Phase Three

Captain America: Civil War (May 2016)

Doctor Strange (November 2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (May 2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (July 2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (November, 2017)

Black Panther (February 2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (April 2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 2018)

Captain Marvel (March 2019)

Avengers: Endgame (April 2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 2019)

ALSO READ| Anthony Mackie Explains Why He Criticised Marvel Studios: "It Is An Unawareness Problem"

Marvel Movies Phase Four (and upcoming)

Black Widow

The Eternals

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Untitled third Spider-Man movie

Thor: Love and Thunder

Ant-Man 3

Black Panther 2

Blade

Captain Marvel 2

Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Fantastic Four

ALSO READ| Twitterati Can't Believe Marvel Omitted THIS Hulk-Black Widow Scene From 'Infinity War'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.