How To Watch Oprah's Interview With Meghan Markle And Prince Harry In India? Find Out

CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry is all set to be broadcast in India. The program will be aired on Colors Infinity on March 28, 2021. Read on to know more about Meghan Markle's interview and its telecast timings in India.

How to watch Oprah interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

Colors Infinity announced on March 23, 2021, that they would be broadcasting the CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry. The broadcast will showcase Prince Harry and Meghan sitting down for an intimate conversation with Oprah. CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry is all set to air in Indian this Sunday at 8 pm. Apart from being telecast on the TV channel Colors Infinity, the interview can also be streamed on the OTT platform Voot Select at the same time. The show will repeat telecast on April 4, 2021, Sunday on Colors Infinity at 8 pm.

About Meghan Markle's interview

Oprah Winfrey has spoken with Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging intimate interview. It covers topics from her life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work and how she manages the intense public pressure. Oprah and Meghan are then joined by Prince Harry, where they speak about moving to the United States and what they have decided for their future plans. The Royal couple’s two-hour explosive interview, which aired on CBS, shocked the communities in the US and the UK as well as created waves worldwide. Meghan Markle opened up about her mental health, issues of racism, her struggles with suicidal thoughts and denial of help by the British Royals.

The CBS special is produced by Harpo Productions. Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery, serve as the executive producers of the special, which is co-executive produced by Brian Piotrowicz. The CBS special is internationally distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. The special had originally premiered on March 7, 2021, Sunday and aired on the CBS Television Network in the U.S.

More about Meghan Markle

Before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan was a noted Hollywood actor known for playing one of the leads in the hit American TV show Suits co-starring Gabriel Macht, Patrick J Adams, Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty. She appeared in the first seven seasons of the show before taking an exit to marry Prince Harry. The show ran for 9 seasons.