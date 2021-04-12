How Will James Bond Movies' Plot Be Twisted With Release Of 'No Time To Die'? Find Out

No Time to Die is an upcoming spy film and the 25th installment from the James Bond movies franchise. Just like the last four films of the series, actor Daniel Craig is all set to essay the role of MI6 agent James Bond in his fifth outing of the fictional film franchise. Helmed by Cray Joji Fukunaga, the movie is all set to hit the silver screen in the month of September, this year. No Time to Die will bring some new as well as familiar face onscreen. It is highly anticipated that the upcoming film will give viewers a glimpse at the entire backstory of Daniel Craig’s childhood and past life in connection with all his previous films titled, Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

How will No Time to Die be connected with previous James Bond movies?

In the film Skyfall, Daniel Craig aka James Bond is shown to have a lavish childhood. The movie featured how his parents left him a massive wealth to inherit after their demise. On the contrary, in Spectre, the main antagonist of the film shows brotherly love towards his claiming that they grew up together. This inclination made fans believe that James Bond could have been adopted later in his life.

Now, in the upcoming movie, James is all set to face another villain from his past. Soon after the official synopsis was released, rumours became riff, that the fifth film will give an intimate glimpse of Bond’s childhood. However, this has neither been confirmed nor denied by the makers of the movie so far. No Time To Die is a sequel to the 2015 Bond film Spectre, which ended with Bond running away with Dr Madeleine Swann.

However, their trials haven’t been over yet as the official synopsis of No Time To Die reads, “Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

(Promo Image Source: Still from No Time to Die trailer)