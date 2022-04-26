Howard Stern Reacts To Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Court Trial; Calls Latter 'huge Narcissist'

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are currently in the middle of a legal tussle after the Pirates of the Caribbean star filed a defamation suit against Heard. The duo was one of the most popular star couples of one time but witnessed a lot of ups and downs in their relationship.

The defamation suit came after Heard wrote an article about domestic abuse in The Washington Post indirectly hinting at her turbulent relationship with Johnny Depp. With each passing day, the verbal spat between the ex-couple is taking an ugly turn. A lot of celebs have expressed their opinion on the matter, the latest entry on the list is American radio show host Howard Stern who has recently opened up on Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial.

Howard Stern slams Johnny Depp

The ongoing court trial of Howard Stern and Johnny Depp has been live-streamed on various platforms since April 11. Their case has become a trending topic of discussion these days with many well-known personalities coming out and talking about it. Recently, Howard Stern opened up on the case and called Depp a 'narcissist.' While discussing the trial on his SiriusXM radio show, Stern said-

“The reason he wanted that on — he wanted it televised [because] that’s what narcissists do.They think they can talk their way out of anything. I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist and what I mean by that is — he figured, ‘I’ll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and because I’m so smart, I’m such a wonderful guy"

Further expressing his opinion on how Johnny Depp should not bring it out on the television and he is 'over-acting', Stern said-

“I’ll play you some clips from the Johnny Depp trial. If he isn’t acting — I mean, he’s so overacting because he’s writing his own material as he goes along. You know, I gotta tell you, he’s wrong. He shouldn’t be putting this on TV in any shape.”

Stern agreeing with his co-host Robin Quivers said that the case will not save Depp's career and at the moment the two are sounding like two battling children. He stated-

“That’s what narcissists do, [they say], ‘I will charm the pants off of America at the trial.’ No you won’t! This will not go well. It’s not going well for you, it’s not going well for her. It’s not going well for anybody. You sound like two battling children.”

