Howard Stern Slams Kanye West For His Anti-Jewish Comments, Compares Him To Hitler

American rapper Kanye West has been facing backlash since his controversial comments on the Jewish community. Several celebrities schooled the Donda singer and recently, radio and television personality Howard Stern, who is Jewish himself, also slammed West for his derogatory remarks. Comparing him to Austrian-born German politician Adolf Hitler, Stern said, "I’m really tired of people excusing his behaviour...'

Howard Stern compares Kanye West to Hitler

As per Page Six, during his Sirius XM show, Howard said, "Kanye used to be fun crazy. Now he’s like Hitler. You gotta hear the s—t this guy’s into. I almost don't want to give any energy to this Kanye West character. " He further added, "This is so depressing. I mean, Kanye used to be fun and crazy. Now he's like Hitler. As per SK Pop, the radio host also reacted to the rapper's latest interview wherein he tried to defend his controversial comments with more anti-semitic thoughts.

"Kanye was on the Chris Cuomo show, and good lord, you gotta hear the s*** this guy's into, and f*** this mental illness, self-defence thing that he's into, you know, like, 'Oh yeah, he's just mentally ill. Don't worry about it.' If he's so mentally ill, why don't they appoint a conservator over his money as they did with poor Britney Spears?" he asked.

"Guess what, douchebag? When they write about me, they call me the shock jock. You don't have control over... You are a rapper. That is what you are. That's how you became famous. If a newspaper article doesn't point out the fact that you're some sort of designer or genius, maybe that's not because he's Jewish, but maybe because he just doesn't put that much thought into who the f*** you are and what your business is," Stern further added to his rant.

All this started after West tweeted that he was going to "death con 3 on Jewish people."

