Howard University To Roll Out Entertainment Masterclass Proposed By Late Chadwick Boseman

Late actor Chadwick Boseman had pitched an entertainment masterclass at his former college, Howard University before his passing in 2020. The university is now planning to add the course that Boseman pitched in their updated curriculum. Scroll further to know more details about the course and what the late actor had in mind.

According to TMZ, before the Black Panther star passed away in August 2020, he had ideated the entertainment-related course to his alma mater. The outlet reports that the actor wanted the students of Howard University to be up to date with the entertainment business earlier than usual, and that is why he proposed it to the Uni. The head president of HU, Wayne Frederick shares that a model of the entertainment masterclass will be released soon by the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.

He further adds that the concept is inspired by Boseman himself, who shared it with the higher-ups at the university, prior to his passing. The students who take up courses at the college of fine arts will be studying a new curriculum, that will help them get accustomed to certain concepts in the field. The course will also get the students in touch with role models from the field, who will get them acquainted with real-life experiences.

The university is popularly known for getting professionals from various industries to give guest lectures. Wayne further said that the masterclass, will have a more structured approach and bring in guests on a frequent basis with added coursework on campus. The outlet was also told, Chadwick Boseman wanted to head the programme himself and has already signed the papers to get the process kicked off.

Wayne Frederick mentioned that the late actor’s own experience at the university drove him to introduce the faculties at Howard to his excellent idea. He also credits “the memorable tale of Denzel Washington once paying for Chadwick's tuition back in the day” as one of the reasons that pushed him to do this. Phylicia Rashad, who was recently appointed as the dean of the Fine Arts college will now be heading the course.

Image: Chadwick Boseman's Instagram

