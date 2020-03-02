Why Hrithik Roshan Is An Ideal Choice For Indian Version Of MCU's 'Thor'

Thor is one of Marvel Cinematic Universe's oldest and the most popular characters. While Chris Hemsworth is more than impressive in his performance as Asgard's descant Thor, one imagines if someone had to replace him as Thor, who could it be? While initially, makers reportedly wondered Daniel Craig could be a great choice, but then his movie commitments made way for Chris Hemsworth. Thor touted to be the god of Asgard, has been an integral part of the Marvel's Superhero Universe.

Hrithik Roshan as Chris Hemsworth's character Thor

Hrithik Roshan, often referred to as the 'Greek God' of Bollywood, is famous among movie-goers for his impressive acting chops and good looks. Meanwhile, the actor gears-up for his superhero flick, Krrish's fourth installment. Here are a few reasons why Hrithik Roshan could have been an apt choice for Thor's Indian version.

Physical Characteristics

In an old interview with an online portal, Chris Hemsworth revealed that the makers of Thor series wanted an actor who is 6'3" and has a ripped physique. Reports have it that Hemsworth sweated day in and day out in the gym to achieve the desired look for Thor. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is also reported as one of the fittest Bollywood actors. His ripped body and agile action sequences in his recently released movie, War, were the talk of the town.

Agility

In an old interview with an online portal, Chris revealed that he prepared for his stunts in Thor series days before the shooting. Reports have it that his fighting sequences in the film are inspired by real-life boxers like Mike Tyson. Much like Chris, Hrithik also has performed breath-taking action sequences in movies like Krrish series and War and reportedly worked day and night to get into the skin of his character.

Acting Skills

Although Chris Hemsworth's most revered role has been Thor from MCU, the actor has impressed movie-goers with his acting chops in movies like Snow White and the Huntsman, Ghostbusters, Men in Black: International, among others. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has also been known for his versatility. His portrayal in movies like Super 30, Kaabil, Koi... Mil Gaya, among others, has made him A-list star in Bollywood.

