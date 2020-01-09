Hugh Grant Movies That Can Be Included In Your Binge-watch List For A Lazy Weekend

Hugh John Mungo Grant is one of the finest English actors and film producers. Grant has received a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, and an Honorary César for his excellent work, till date.

Here are the best movies of Hugh Grant to watch on a lazy weekend binge-fest-

Best movies of Hugh Grant

Paddington 2 (2017)

Paddington 2 is a Paul King directorial. The movie has Hugh Grant, Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, and Sally Hawkins in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Paddington (Ben Whishaw), now happily settled with the Brown family and a popular member of the local community, who picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy's (Imelda Staunton's) 100th birthday, only for the gift to be stolen.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Four Weddings and a Funeral is a Mike Newell directorial. The movie has Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, James Fleet, and Simon Callow in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the course of five social occasions, where a committed bachelor must consider the notion that he may have discovered love.

Notting Hill (1999)

Notting Hill is a Roger Michell directorial. The movie has Hugh Grant, Julia Roberts, Richard McCabe, and Rhys Ifans in lead roles. The film revolves around the life of a simple bookshop owner which suddenly takes a turn when he meets the most famous film star in the world.

About a Boy (2002)

About a Boy is a Chris Weitz directorial. The movie cast includes Hugh Grant, Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, and Sharon Small in lead roles. It revolves around a cynical, immature young man, who is taught how to act like a grown-up by a little boy.

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Sense and Sensibility is an Ang Lee directorial. The movie has Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, James Fleet, and Tom Wilkinson in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Rich Mr. Dashwood, who dies leaving his second wife and her three daughters poor, by the rules of inheritance. The two eldest daughters are the titular opposites.

