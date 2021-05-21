Hugh Grant Opens About A Letter That Drew Barrymore Sent Him When He Was Arrested In 1995

Hugh Grant recently revealed that Drew Barrymore reached out to him amid his headline-making scandal in 1995 when he was arrested after being caught with a sex worker. He stated that Drew sent him a supportive letter during his cheating scandal back then while he was dating Elizabeth Hurley. He said that Drew was “so nice” in the letter.

Hugh Grant appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on May 20, 2021. During the show, she asked him if he remembered how they met and reminded him that she wrote him a letter before the meeting. Speaking of the same, he said, “Oh my god, you did, you were so nice!" He said that it was during the dark days of his Divine Brown scandal and back then he was a “grown-up idiot” who got caught up by the police.

He continued that he was in England with 5,000 members of the press around the borders of his farm and opened a letter from Drew that was “very supportive and nice,” it was also “very cheering” and he thought, “I love Drew Barrymore.” Words of support from an actor he didn’t know in Hollywood was “lovely” and so Drew will always have a place in his heart.

Barrymore said that she decided to write the letter because she could relate to Grant. She loved Hugh so much and could relate to the whole incident. “I think that whether it's an actor or politician or anything in between, we expect people to be infallible, perfect, never flawed, and God forbid we do anything in our personal lives that we would like to remain personal — but we don't have that privilege at a certain point because the cat gets out of the bag — and I just had to reach out to you.” She appreciated him and said that he was the most charming human.

According to People, in June 1995, Hugh was arrested for paying sex worker Divine Brown (real name Estella Marie Thompson) to perform sexual acts on him in public. He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and attend an AIDS education program as punishment.

