Hugh Grant Recalls The Time Drew Barrymore Made Out With Him; Calls It 'really Bizarre'

Hugh Grant recently made an appearance on Drew Barrymore's show in which he recounted the time when Drew had the most bizarre greeting for The Undoing actor when she spotted him at a restaurant many years ago. Retelling the story, Hugh Grant revealed that the Charlie’s Angels star made out with him in public for 10 minutes straight.

Hugh Grant Recalls "Really Bizarre" Time Drew Barrymore Made Out With Him

The 60-year-old Notting Hill star was a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, May 20 when the pair recalled the incident. During their chat in the show, Drew talked about the time when she drunkenly spotted the actor at the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York City and kissed him even though they were not dating each other. She said, “I don’t think we’ve ever talked about this. I’d had a few drinks, and I walked in, and I ran into you, and instead of saying hello, I grabbed you by the collar, and I fully started kissing you.” A smiling Hugh promptly replied that he does remember that. She further went on to share that when she kissed him, Hugh's facial expression was like "You’ve never greeted me that way before", and added, “And then you had a second thought, and you were like, ‘You know, I’m not hating this.’" She then revealed that post the kiss they both flirted a little and then said bye to each other.

The actor then shared his version of the event and said “It was really bizarre." "I was very drunk as well, and I was with some very nice but not drunk studio executives from L.A., and they were very surprised. Someone said, ‘Oh, there’s Drew Barrymore.’ I get up to say hi, and then we make out for 10 minutes, and then I sit down again, and we go and talk about the script," added Hugh.

A look at Hugh Grant's movies

Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore starred in the movie Music And Lyrics in 2007 and their chemistry was loved by the audience. Hugh made his debut in 1982 with the movie Privileged and post that, he has been a part of several movies and television series. The actor was last seen in the 2020 television series The Undoing as Dr Jonathan Fraser. The actor will next be seen in Jonathan Goldstein's Dungeons and Dragons which is slated to release in 2023.

IMAGE: THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW'S INSTAGRAM

