Hugh Grant Refutes Claims He Married Anna Eberstein For ‘passport Reasons’

On June 18, 2021, Hugh Grant took to his official Twitter handle to hit back at the claims circulating over the internet about his marriage with wife Anna Eberstein. The actor denied the rumours that there was anything other than love that made the couple tie the knot. He shared the screenshot of a Google search for his wife's name and highlighted an item that read "Hugh Grant married Anna Eberstein for passport reasons".

Hugh Grant's marriage was not because of 'passport reasons'

No I didn’t, @Internet. I married her because I love her. pic.twitter.com/KKuuR6XNGN — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) June 17, 2021

The Undoing actor tweeted a picture and refuted the rumours about him and his wife. The actor wrote, "No, I didn't @internet". He stated, "I married her because I love her". He also responded to a tweet by a netizen that asked him, "Did Hugh Grant forget who his wife is and have to Google it?". Hugh replied back, "No. A friend sent it to me". Many other fans and followers also reacted to the actor's tweet. A netizen posted a picture extending his support. The picture read, "Don't have to believe everything you read on the internet- By Abraham Lincoln". Another one sarcastically commented, "There's a reason why @internet's account is suspended".

No. A friend sent it to me. https://t.co/24ncxcZmLR — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) June 17, 2021

There's a reason why @internet's account is suspended :P — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🎗️James Calbraith #histfic writer (@eadingas) June 17, 2021

Another reason to love the Dutch ❤ they are such nice people x — Tina Celensu (@TinaCelensu) June 17, 2021

Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in London in the year 2018. Two months later, the star couple welcomed their third child, John Mungo, together in the month of September. In a 2019 radio interview, Hugh had admitted that the "preconceived notions" about matrimony and parenthood were "way off base" now. He stated that he was "just plain wrong" and for children, "he used to roll his eyes". Now that he understands it, he thinks that people who said "oh Hugh, you understand it", he says were "right".

Hugh Grant has been quite private about his life and keeps it at bay from the spotlight. Sharing his feelings in an interaction on the Today Show in the US in the month of June 2018, the star had said, "I should have done it before. I'm just lucky. I've got a great wife. I love her. We've got three kids together, we live together".

