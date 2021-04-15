Hugh Jackman And Laura Dern To Star In 'The Son' From 'The Father' Director Florian Zeller

Hugh Jackman is among the most popular Hollywood actors best known for playing Wolverine / Logan in the X-Men film series. Veteran actor Laura Dern has earned immense praise for her performances in her almost five decades-long career. Now, the two stars are all set to venture together for the first time on an upcoming project.

Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern to star in 'The Father' sequel 'The Son'

According to Deadline, Oscar nominee Hugh Jackman and Oscar winner Laura Dern have been tapped to appear in The Son. The blue-chip feature drama movie will be written and directed by Florian Zeller and is a follow-up to his Oscar-nominated movie The Father. The film will be adapted by Zeller and Academy Award-winner Christopher Hampton (Dangerous Liaisons), from the former’s acclaimed stage play.

The Son plot focuses on Peter (Hugh Jackman) as his busy life with new partner Emma and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas. The young man is troubled, distant, and angry, playing truant from school for months. Peter strives to be a better father, searching to help his son with those intimate and instinctive moments of family happiness. But the weight of Nicholas’ condition sets the family on a dangerous course.

Florian Zeller comes from his successful directorial debut movie The Father, starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman. Till now, it has won two BAFTAs and is nominated for six Oscars including Best Picture, Leading Actor, Supporting Actress, Adapted Screenplay, Editing, and Production Design. It is based on the Le Père stage play by Zeller.

Writer-director Florian Zeller said The Son is a “deeply human story” which, he believes, connects us all. He hopes audiences will be profoundly moved by this family’s journey. The filmmaker mentioned that both Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern naturally convey great warmth, compassion, and vulnerability, inviting the audience to embrace and feel every moment. The story is set in a vibrant and very much alive New York, an important character. The movie should make everyone call family and friends to tell them that they are wholly loved and not alone, he noted.

Oscar winners Iain Canning and Emile Sherman (The King’s Speech), and Joanna Laurie of See-Saw Films, produce with Christophe Spadone (The Father) alongside Florian Zeller. Film4 is co-financing the project. Cross City Films and Embankment are launching international sales, with Cross City Films and CAA Media Finance co-representing U.S. rights.

See-Saw’s Iain Canning and Emile Sherman stated that having been lucky enough to see The Father at Sundance 2019, they knew that Florian Zeller was a “uniquely talented” filmmaker. They asserted that The Son is a story that needs to be told — a story that rings an alarm. Through examining the human condition and our vulnerabilities, this film will strike a chord with audiences and leave an indelible mark on all who see it.

