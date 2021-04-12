Hugh Jackman & Wife Stun Wedding Pics Shared On 25th Anniversary: 'We've Only Just Begun'

Hugh Jackman celebrated silver jubilee anniversary of his wedding with Deborra-Lee Furness on April 11. To celebrate the occasion, he took to Twitter to share pictures from their wedding day. In a heartfelt caption along with the photo, he expressed his love for his wife in a very poetic and romantic manner. He called his marriage with Deborra-Lee Furness 'as natural as breathing'.

Hugh Jackman: 'Being married to you is as natural as breathing'

In his Twitter post, Hugh shared one photo of him and Deborra sitting together just after their wedding rituals are over. Hugh Jackman's wife Deborra is seen holding a bouquet of flowers and is dressed in what looks like a pantsuit attire. Hugh is dressed in a formal black tuxedo and thin-rimmed glasses.

Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing. From nearly the moment we met ... I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years - our love has only grown deeper. I love with my whole heart. @Deborra_lee pic.twitter.com/Dg56vzS4x3 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 11, 2021

Hugh Jackman's post was filled with congratulatory tweets and messages from fans and fellow actors alike. Liev Schrieber who worked with Hugh in movies like Wolverine and X-Men also commented on the post. Fans also posted edits on Twitter and expressed their awe.

Happy 25th youse two! Lup you long time...

xoxo

L — Liev Schreiber (@LievSchreiber) April 11, 2021

Fans from all over the world sent their love and congratulations. One fan even commented in German, wishing the couple a healthy and love-filled married life ahead. There were several more comments in French, Spanish and even Turkish.

Herzlichen Glückwunsch! Ich wünsche ihnen und ihrer Frau weitere glückliche und gesunde Jahre! — Betty B. (@ohnevorwaesche) April 11, 2021

Hugh Jackman digs out wedding pictures

In the Instagram post, Hugh shared three pictures from his wedding. He and Deborra are seen in the church surrounded by their family and the priest who officiated the ceremony. In one of the photos, the couple is signing the legal marriage document as well. Within minutes of posting, the post garnered over 1.6 million likes and thousands of comments.

Fans of the actor expressed their awe and admiration for the couple in the comments. One of the fans commented, 'You are the reason I believe in soulmates'. Another said, 'Where do we find guys like this?'. Heartfelt wishes on Deborra and Hugh Jackman's wedding anniversary poured out in thousands. The fanfare saw the usual turnout of red heart emojis and fire emojis. The couple tied the knot on April 11, 1996, in Melbourne, Australia. They have two children Oscar Maximillian and Ava Elliot.