Hugh Jackman Apologises To Mom For 'posing With Chewing Gum'; Netizens React

Hugh Jackman's Instagram family quite recently saw the actor figuring out why is a look that is complete with a piece of chewing gum in one's mouth isn't a good one. In addition to the same, Hugh Jackman's mother even received an apology from the actor himself, which is the style of humour that one has come to expect from his posts. Hugh Jackman's latest Instagram picture is essentially a monochrome picture that sees the actor wearing a jacket and pointing towards the camera while smiling and showing the aforementioned chewing gum on full display. Although Jackman may not be fond of his particular look, the netizens have a different opinion regarding it altogether.

Hugh Jackman tries out the 'chewing gum' look:

Netizens react to Hugh Jackman's latest post:

Source: Hugh Jackman Instagram

Hugh Jackman has been entertaining and enthralling his online followers and audience members from the comfort of his home for a while now. The Australian actor, ever so often, tends to make and share hilarious videos on his Instagram handle, which is viewed by a significant portion of this 33 million followers (As of this writing). Some of his videos feature Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, with whom he has been having an "online feud" for several years now. There are times when Hugh Jackman's Instagram videos go a little bit too far, but somehow, miraculously, maintain their tastefulness.

A peek into Hugh Jackman's Instagram:

Another example of such a hilarious yet tasteful video could be the one that features him and Reynolds. To the uninitiated, Jackman owns a coffee brand known as "Laughing Man Coffee", while Reynolds manufactures gin under the brand name "Aviation Gin". In the video, the two can be seen claiming that they are putting their "feud" on hold for just a while. But, the events in the short video take a hilarious turn for the viewers, but that perhaps can't be said for Reynolds.

As far as Hugh Jackman's upcoming projects are concerned, he will be next seen in a film called Reminiscence. Reminiscence will see Jackman play a private investigator at a heart of a violent conspiracy. Very recently, a teaser of the same was released.

