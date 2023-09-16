Last Updated:

Hugh Jackman-Deborra-Lee Furness Separation: Couple's Relationship Timeline

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation on September 15 in a joint statement. Take a look at their relationship timeline.

Hollywood News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Hugh Jackman
1/8
Image: Instagram

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness first crossed paths back in 1995 while co-starring in the show Correlli. Hugh admitted that it was love at first sight, despite an age gap of 13 years. 

Hugh Jackman
2/8
Image: Instagram

"Deb and I were already best friends, and I realised I’ve got a crush on my leading lady," he told People in 2018. The couple tied the knot on April 11, 1996, in Melbourne, Australia.

Hugh Jackman
3/8
Image: Instagram

Deb suffered a few miscarriages during her fertility journey and they eventually decided to adopt. In 2000, they adopted their son Oscar and in 2005 they adopted daughter Ava.

Hugh Jackman
4/8
Image: Instagram

"I’m kind of really grateful that I met her before anything kind of happened," said Jackman during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2016.

Hugh Jackman
5/8
Image: Instagram

The former couple celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in New York City this year. "I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life," wrote Jackman on his Instagram.

Hugh Jackman
6/8
Image: Instagram

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Furness announced that they were separating on September 15, 2023, after 27 years of togetherness.

Hugh Jackman
7/8
Image: Instagram

“Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” Hugh and Furness said in a joint statement.

Hugh Jackman
8/8
Image: Instagram

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” they told People.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
8 highest-grossing biopics of all time - know where Oppenheimer stands

8 highest-grossing biopics of all time - know where Oppenheimer stands
Deepika Padukone to John Abraham: Actors who were professional athletes

Deepika Padukone to John Abraham: Actors who were professional athletes
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com