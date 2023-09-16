Hugh Jackman-Deborra-Lee Furness Separation: Couple's Relationship Timeline

Quick links:
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness first crossed paths back in 1995 while co-starring in the show Correlli. Hugh admitted that it was love at first sight, despite an age gap of 13 years.
"Deb and I were already best friends, and I realised I’ve got a crush on my leading lady," he told People in 2018. The couple tied the knot on April 11, 1996, in Melbourne, Australia.
Deb suffered a few miscarriages during her fertility journey and they eventually decided to adopt. In 2000, they adopted their son Oscar and in 2005 they adopted daughter Ava.
"I’m kind of really grateful that I met her before anything kind of happened," said Jackman during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2016.
The former couple celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in New York City this year. "I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life," wrote Jackman on his Instagram.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra Furness announced that they were separating on September 15, 2023, after 27 years of togetherness.
“Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” Hugh and Furness said in a joint statement.