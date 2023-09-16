Hugh Jackman, Deborra-lee Head For Divorce After A Marriage Of Nearly 3 Decades

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee have decided to part ways. The separation comes after being married for 27 years. The Wolverine actor confirmed the news in a joint statement given to an International Media Portal.

3 things you need to know

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee exchanged vows in April 1996.

The couple is parents to two adoptive children Oscar and Ava.

There is a significant age difference of 13 years between the couple.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee announce separation in a joint statement

The actor mentioned to People that he is parting ways with his wife for ‘individual growth’. In the joint statement, the couple called their 27-year-long marriage ‘loving and wonderful’. The statement read, “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

(Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee last public appearance was at the Wimbledon finals in July | Image: AP)

In the statement, the couple also mentioned that their focus has been and will always be their family. Stating the same, they requested some privacy in such testing time. The statement concluded, “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee relationship so far

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee are both actors. Deborra is an Australian actress best known for her role in the television show Corelli. The couple first met on the sets of the same show Corelli and started dating in 1995. They then exchanged vows on April 11, 1997.

(Hugh Jackman's post for wife on their marriage anniversary | Image: Hugh Jackman/Instagram)

The couple are parents to two adoptive children Oscar (23) and Ava (18). Jackman recently took to his Instagram to share a photo with his wife on the occasion of his 27th marriage anniversary. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, spirit, generosity, humour, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart. (sic)”

