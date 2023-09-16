Last Updated:

Hugh Jackman-Deborra To Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner: Celebs Who Separated In 2023

This year several Hollywood couples announced their separation, leaving their fans in shock. Here is the list of celebs who parted ways.

Hollywood News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Celebs who separated in 2023
1/10
HughJackman/Instagram

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are the recent Hollywood couple to announce divorce after 27 years of marriage. In a joint statement they said that they are separating for "individual growth".

Celebs who separated in 2023
2/10
Joejonas/Instagram

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, on September 6, announced their divorce after around four years of marriage. The ex-couple share two daughters, who are currently staying with Joe.

Celebs who separated in 2023
3/10
SofíaVergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their divorce in July. The ex-couple shared a joint statement in which they revealed that it was a "difficult decision" for them.

Celebs who separated in 2023
4/10
Dalton GomezOfficial/Instagram

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have filed for divorce after two years of marriage. The ex-couple reportedly parted ways owing to Grande's closeness with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

Celebs who separated in 2023
5/10
TaylorSwiftFan/X

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn parted ways after dating for around 6 years. This news came amid the rumours of their wedding. The ex-couple met at the 2016 Met Gala, and soon after they started dating.

Celebs who separated in 2023
6/10
RickyMartin/Instagram

Grammy-winner Ricky Martin announced that he is parting ways with his ex-husband Jwan Yosef after six years of their marriage. The ex-couple dropped a joint post on Instagram in July.

Celebs who separated in 2023
7/10
AlexisBellinoFan/Instagram

Alexis Bellino and Drew Bohn ended their engagement earlier this month amid reports of the wedding. An excerpt of their joint statement read, "Despite this, our love for each other remains strong".

Celebs who separated in 2023
8/10
CarlRadkeFan/Instagram

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke called off their engagement in August, just months before their reported wedding in November.

Celebs who separated in 2023
9/10
KhadijahHaqq/Instagram

Khadijah Haqq and Bobby McCray announced divorce after 13 years of marriage in August.

Celebs who separated in 2023
10/10
ReeseWitherspoon/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announced their divorce in March 2023 two days before their 12th wedding anniversary. The couple co-parents their kids.

