Hugh Jackman-Deborra To Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner: Celebs Who Separated In 2023

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are the recent Hollywood couple to announce divorce after 27 years of marriage. In a joint statement they said that they are separating for "individual growth".
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, on September 6, announced their divorce after around four years of marriage. The ex-couple share two daughters, who are currently staying with Joe.
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their divorce in July. The ex-couple shared a joint statement in which they revealed that it was a "difficult decision" for them.
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have filed for divorce after two years of marriage. The ex-couple reportedly parted ways owing to Grande's closeness with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn parted ways after dating for around 6 years. This news came amid the rumours of their wedding. The ex-couple met at the 2016 Met Gala, and soon after they started dating.
Grammy-winner Ricky Martin announced that he is parting ways with his ex-husband Jwan Yosef after six years of their marriage. The ex-couple dropped a joint post on Instagram in July.
Alexis Bellino and Drew Bohn ended their engagement earlier this month amid reports of the wedding. An excerpt of their joint statement read, "Despite this, our love for each other remains strong".
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke called off their engagement in August, just months before their reported wedding in November.