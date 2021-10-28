Hugh Jackman Explains How He ‘sliced' His Nose During ‘The Music Man’ Rehearsal

Hugh Jackman headed to Instagram to share a video of the impact of his rehearsal for Broadway's The Music Man. The actor mentioned that he has been receiving a few questions and comments about what had happened to his nose and he mentioned that he 'sliced' it as he was rehearsing for his part. The 53-year-old actor mentioned that he was injured by his boater hat and tried a few tricks with it in the video huploaded.

Hugh Jackman injures himself during rehearsal for The Music Man

Hugh Jackman headed t Instagram to give his fans and followers a glimpse into his researches for The Music Man. The actor mentioned that people have been asking him if he has had a nose biopsy once again and what has happened to his nose. The X-Men actor came towards the camera and gave viewers a closer look at his injury. He said, "So, um, people have been making a couple of comments to me, like, 'Have you had another biopsy on your nose? What happened to your nose? Well, the truth is, this thing is like a weapon and it hit me literally in the face and sliced me on the nose"

He also made a James Bond reference Oddjob and mentioned that he had received a meme about the character. He said, "So, The Music Man may well turn into that James Bond movie. What was that character? Oddjob? Yeah, someone give me a little meme of Oddjob." The caption of this post cautioned those who attend the Broadway show to be 'on the lockout for a flying boater.' The actor will star in Broadway's The Music Man with the icon, Sutton Foster.

This is not the first time the actor has given his fans a glimpse into his rehearsals for the show. On the occasion of national dance day, he posted a video a day later that featured him practising his tap-dancing moves with his choreographer, Warren Carlyle. The actor penned down an elaborate note and mentioned that he is a dear friend of his and praised him for his patience.

Hugh said, "He’s not only my dear friend and an amazing choreographer but … a person who has the patience of a saint. I can’t begin to tell you how many times I’ve tried to get this sequence right!" He also wrote about the Broadway industry and wrote, "A huge shout out to all the Broadway shows opening these past days. The heart of Broadway is back and beating strongly! I can’t wait to be part of it."

(Image: Instagram/@hughjackman)