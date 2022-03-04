Hugh Jackman Expresses Shock Over Shane Warne's Demise; 'Grateful To Have Known Him'

Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne has reportedly died on March 4, 2022, of a suspected heart attack in Thailand. The late player, who is touted as one of the greatest of all times was recognized for redefining spin bowling in the sport, breathed his last at the age of 52. Following the tragic news, many took to social media to express shock over his untimely death.

From the cricketer fraternity to the entertainment industry, many sent their heartfelt condolences to the family of the late player. Warne is survived by his three kids, Jackson, Summer and Brooke. Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman also took to his social media to share a heartfelt tribute to Warne.

Hugh Jackman mourns Shane Warne's death

The 53-year-old Australian actor took to his Instagram on March 4 and shared a fond memory with Warne to pay him a tribute. In the picture, the duo can be seen in cricket gears and smiling widely while posing for the picture. Jackman talked about being grateful to have known Warne and witness his 'once in a generation talent'. He wrote:

''Like you all, I’m in shock to wake to the news that @shanewarne23 has passed away. I’m grateful to have known him, and to have witnessed his once in a generation talent. My heartfelt sympathies to his family and close friends at this incredibly difficult time. Rest well Shane.''

More on Shane Warne's death

As per the statement issued by his management, ''Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course." Touted as a world-class player, the late cricketer was the first player to reach the 700 wicket milestone in Test cricket.

A few hours before his death, the late cricketer had mounted the demise of Rod Marsh, another Australian cricketer. He had tweeted, ''Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate.''

Image: Instagram/@shanewarne23/thehughjackman