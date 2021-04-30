Hugh Jackman Feels It's Been A 'lifetime' Since His Two Musical Tours

Hugh Jackman conducted two concert tours back in 2015 and 2019. One was a national tour of Australia titled Broadway to Oz, and the other was a world tour called The Man. The Music. The Show. Now, the actor posted throwback videos from the tours expressing his feelings.

Hugh Jackman has more than 25 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. He recently posted two videos of himself singing Once Before I Go from his musical tours of 2015 and 2019. In the video, the artist sings the last verse of the track showcasing his high pitch talent. Jackman mentioned how he feels that it has been a lifetime since he did the tours. Check out Hugh Jackman's latest post below.

Hugh Jackman's Instagram post received praises from his followers. Many left red hearts, heart eyes, and clapping emoticons in the comment section. Some even demand another show from the artist as soon as the pandemic gets over. Take a look at some of the reactions to Hugh Jackman's Instagram post.

Once Before I Go is from The Boy from Oz jukebox musical based on the life of singer and songwriter Peter Allen. In 2003, the musical opened in a revised version on Broadway with Hugh Jackman in the title role. The track was sung by the actor in both of his concert shows.

Hugh Jackman's first concert tour Broadway to Oz was limited to Australia. It started in November 2015 in Melbourne, touring through Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and closing in Perth in December. He performed Hollywood and Broadway musical numbers supported by a company of 150 dancers and musicians.

The Man. The Music. The Show. has the material from the soundtrack album, The Greatest Showman. Broadway, and Hollywood musical tracks backed by a live orchestra. Consisting of 90 shows, the tour took place in North America, Europe, and Oceania. Both the concerts were a major hit and got positive reviews from the critics.

Promo Image Source: thehughjackman Instagram

