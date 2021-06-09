Hugh Jackman Is 'happy To Be Home', Shares Pic While Enjoying His Break

Hugh Jackman has more than 29 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. He recently posted a picture of himself with a wide smile on his face as he mentioned that he will be staying at his home for a few days. Jackman stated that he is happy that he got some free time and is spending it with his family. He is wearing a plain black t-shirt and a painting is seen behind him. Check out Hugh Jackman's latest post below.

Hugh Jackman puts on a wide smile as he is happy to be home

Hugh Jackman's Instagram post has caught much attention. Many users left red heart emoticons in the comment section. Some told him to enjoy his family time at home, while others were smitten by his smile. Take a look at a few replies on Hugh Jackman's latest photo below.

Hugh Jackman lives with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness and his two dogs. The actor has shared several moments of his at home on his Instagram handle. It includes him making food with his wife, walking the dogs, or just chilling. Check out some of Hugh Jackman's Instagram pictures from his home.

Hugh Jackman will soon be seen in Reminiscence, written and directed by Lisa Joy. It is a sci-fi movie also starring Rebecca Ferguson, Cliff Curtis, Thandiwe Newton, Marina de Tavira, Mojean Aria, Daniel Wu, Nico Parker, and others. The plot shows a scientist who discovers a way to relive the past and uses technology to find his long-lost love. The movie arrives in theatres and on HBO Max on August 20, 2021.

IMAGE: HUGH JACKMAN INSTAGRAM

