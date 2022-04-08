Hugh Jackman Joins 'Stand Up For Ukraine' Campaign; Urges World Leaders To Aid Refugees

It has been 44 days since Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Eastern Ukraine and promptly invaded the former Soviet Union state. As per the latest data from the United Nations refugee agency, over 4.2 million Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes and seek shelter in the neighbouring nations. This is given rise to one of the biggest humanitarian crises.

Seeking attention to the matter, celebrities have joined forces to urge the global leaders to show urgency in the matter and provide help to the distressed citizens. To facilitate the same, non-profit organisation Global citizen launched a social media rally 'Stand Up For Ukraine' where notable artists, athletes and advocates use their platform to support the war-hit country.

Celebrities including the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Ellen Degeneres and more supported the campaign and extended support to Ukraine. Adding to the list is Logan actor Hugh Jackman who shared a video message to urge the global leaders.

Hugh Jackman joins 'Stand up for Ukraine' campaign

Taking to this official Twitter handle, the 53-year-old actor shared a video message addressed to the world leaders. In the video, he said, ''World leaders, I stand up for Ukraine. We need you to hear the call from activists and advocates who are working closely with refugees from, not just in Ukraine, but right around the world. Because they need our help. They need humanitarian aid and they need it now. So when you meet with the other world leaders to discuss funding, will you also stand up for refugees?''

Lastly, the actor asked his followers to share the video to create an impact on the platform and bring the gravity of the situation to the notice of the world leaders in order to have a prompt reaction from them.

Actor Priyanka Chopra earlier voiced her support for the humanity rally for Ukraine refugees by sharing a video of Global Citizens’ latest initiative that shared a glimpse into the dire conditions of the Ukrainian refugees. She also shared a video wherein she personally urged the world leaders to help the refugees. The video was shared with the caption, ''World leaders, we need you to stand up for refugees around the world to ensure that they get the support they need now. We can’t just stand by and watch''.