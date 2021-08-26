Hugh Jackman On ‘X-Men’, ‘Downton Abbey 2’ Release Date | Hollywood Recap For Aug 26

Hugh Jackman Reveals Why 47-mins From 'X-Men' Were Cut; Says 'it Was A Big Surprise'

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman after portraying the iconic character of Wolverine in the X-Men film received a lot of fame around the globe. In a recent interview with Collider, Hugh Jackman claimed that over 47 minutes of screen time was cut from the 2000s release of Bryan Singer's original X-Men movie. Jackman, who is currently busy promoting his new flick, Reminiscence, was asked which of his films were changed the most from the time of filming to the time it came out as a final product on the big screen after editing. The Wolverine actor revealed that X-Men was '47-minutes longer' before a week of its release.

‘Downton Abbey 2’ Gets Official Title, To Release Worldwide On THIS Date

Downton Abbey put out an official announcement on its Twitter handle about the title and release date for Downton Abbey 2, the next part of the 2019 film. The second instalment of the hit film will be titled Downton Abbey: A New Era and it will be released on March 18, 2022. The film is based on a British series by the same name.

Kanye West Launches Kano Donda Stem Player, Allows Users To 'customize Any Song'

Kanye West just revealed a new music tool called the Donda Stem Player, which according to the device's website, lets you customize any song. According to a report by The Verge, the device will ship with Donda, Kanye's latest album which has yet again been delayed.

Mandy Patinkin Shares An Emotional Story Behind 'The Princess Bride' & His Late Father

Mandy Patinkin is one of the prominent American actors, best known for his performance in movies namely The Princess Bride, Last Embrace, The Doctor and others. The actor recently responded to a fan's video on social media where the latter was seen speaking about his father's death and stating that The Princess Bride was one of his favourite movies. In response to that, Patinkiin shared a video shedding light on an iconic scene from the film.

Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana Based 'Spencer' Drops Trailer & First Look At CinemaCon

Neon's CinemaCon presentation on Wednesday, August 25, showed the first look at the trailer and an extended clip for Kristen Stewart's upcoming film Spencer. Spencer is a biopic based on Princess Diana starring Kristen Stewart in the lead role. The film is slated to premiere soon at the Venice Film Festival on September 3, and will then premiere at TIFF.

Picture Credits: Downton Abbey-Twitter, Hugh Jackman-Instagram