Hugh Jackman Pays Tribute To 'legend' Issac Bardavid, Voice Behind 'Wolverine' In Brazil

Isaac Bardavid, who was the voice actor for the famous Wolverine played by Hugh Jackman in the Brazilian version of the X-Men movies breathed his last on 1 February 2022, at the age of 91. According to a report by comicbook, he was hospitalised in Rio de Janeiro, as confirmed by his grandson.

The actor was known for his roles in Tocaia Grande, King David, Carrer del Mar, and several other films. Many fans and colleagues took to social media to mourn the loss of the star. Hugh Jackman, too, paid his respects, calling Bardavid a 'legend'.

Hugh Jackman pays tribute to Wolverine voice actor Isaac Bardavid

Jackman took to his social media account on Wednesday, February 2, and paid tribute to the late voice actor of his popular on-screen character. He paid ode to his voice and legacy as he shared an old clip with the late star. The video the actor uploaded saw Hugh say his famous dialogue, "Don't be what they made you", and Isaac Bardavid repeated it after him. The actor wrote, "Issac Bardavid. What a legend. What a life and legacy. What a voice! #Wolverine #Logan Rest well my friend. (sic)"

Issac Bardavid. What a legend. What a life and legacy. What a voice! #Wolverine #Logan Rest well my friend. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/iUXf3P89Rw — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 2, 2022

Isacc and Hugh seem to have shared a deep bond and several fans sent their best to the actor at this difficult time. According to comicbook, Isaac Bardavid had stated that voicing for Hugh's character in the 2017 film Logan would be his last, as it marked Jackman's final outing. He has also mentioned that voicing the popular on-screen character was his 'favourite role'.

Hugh Jackman on the work front

The Wolverine star, Jackman, recently recovered from COVID and got back on the sets of the Broadway musical titled, The Music Man. He mentioned it 'feels so good' to be on set again as he showed his fans and followers the set on which he would soon perform. He also apologised to all those who bought tickets for the shows that were cancelled while he was in isolation after he contracted the virus. He often shares glimpses from the sets of the musical and also gives fans a peek into his rehearsals.

