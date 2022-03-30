Hugh Jackman Pays Tribute To Shane Warne; Remembers His Achievements Through Video Message

Australia Cricketer Shane Warne, who died earlier this month from a suspected heart attack, has been mourned by people from many walks of life. Hugh Jackman is one among a number of Hollywood celebrities who have paid tribute to the legendary cricketer.

The Logan actor took to his Twitter handle to post a video message to pay tribute to the former Australian leg-spinner. Hugh remembered Warnie's cricket achievements and his love for life. "Today we mourn not only in Australia but all over the world the incredible life and achievements of Shane Warne," Jackman, 53, said in a 43 second pre-recorded video.

Today we mourn but also celebrate the life of @ShaneWarne. He taught us to live every second to the fullest. A husband, father, cricketer and friend. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/XkFGykFHVY — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 30, 2022

"But we also celebrate because Warnie, yes, one of the greatest cricketers to ever play the game, somehow as a human being reminded us to make the most of every single second. Man, he sucked the marrow out of life. He was a great teammate. He loved the game of cricket. He loved his friends and family. He loved life. There was no one like you Warnie and never will be again. We will miss you," Jackman said in the video message.

Stars from the world pay tribute to Shane Warne

Kylie Minogue, Hugh Jackman, Elton John and Chris Martin paid homage to cricketer Shane Warne at his star-studded state memorial at the MCG in Melbourne on Wednesday. The celebrities sent video greetings from all over the world, which were broadcast throughout the mourning service.

Shane Warne's death

The former leg-spinner, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, died of a suspected heart attack while on vacation in Koh Samui, Thailand, earlier this month at the age of 52. A private burial was held earlier with scores of celebrities in attendance, including ex-England captain Michael Vaughan.

More than 50,000 people attended the ceremony at the State memorial at MGG in Melbourne where Warne achieved some of his greatest achievements, including becoming the first player to take 700 wickets in test cricket in 2006. With the Frank Sinatra song 'My Way' playing in the background, Warne's three children unveiled the new Shane Warne Stand at the MCG. Outside the stadium, a monument of Warne in full delivery stride has become an unofficial site for visitors to ponder and pay tribute for the past three weeks.