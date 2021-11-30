Hugh Jackman Pens Adorable Wish For Wife Deborra On Birthday; 'you Are Everything To Me'

Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman took to his social media to wish his wife Deborra on her 66th birthday. Known for flaunting his love for his wife online, the seasoned actor expressed his desire to declare the special occasion as a public holiday. Check out the doting note by Jackman to his wife that has been melting the hearts of his followers.

Hugh Jackman's wish to wife Deborah

Taking to his Instagram on November 30, the 53-year-old actor shared an endearing picture with his wife and dedicated a sweet note on the occasion of her birthday. In his caption, the seasoned actor expressed his love for her and talked about how they should declare the day as 'Public holiday'. He wrote, ''It’s my incredible wife’s birthday. Not sure if I can declare a public holiday!!! But feels like we should. Because there’s no one on this planet I know who celebrates every moment of every day like her. Deb, you are everything to me. I love you. Happy birthday!''

The couple got married in 1996 and share two children together namely Oscar Maximilian and Ava Eliot Jackman. Earlier, the actor celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary by sharing multiple pictures from his wedding on his Instagram. He also dedicated a sweet caption to her by writing, ''Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing. From nearly the moment we met ... I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years - our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater. I’m forever grateful to share our love, our life - and, our family together. We’ve only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!''

On the work front, the actor has forged quite an impressive resume over a couple of decades working in Hollywood. Some of his most popular films are Kate & Leopold, Van Helsing, The Prestige, The Fountain, The Greatest Showman and more. One of his most popular roles remains the Wolverine in the X-Men series. The actor is currently preparing for his return on Broadway in a revival of The Music Man.

