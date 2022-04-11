Hugh Jackman Pens Sweet Note On 26th Anniversary With Wife Deborra; 'You Light Up My Life'

An avid social media user, The Wolverine star Hugh Jackman often shares glimpses from his life with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, with whom he completed 26 years on April 11. The actor shared an adorable picture of the duo as he penned down a sweet wish for her. Several fans and followers took to the comment section of the post to congratulate the happy couple on their big day.

Hugh Jackman's wedding anniversary post

Taking to social media on the occasion of his 26th wedding anniversary, Hugh Jackman shared a picture of the couple enjoying a sunny day at the beach. Jackman was seen clicking the picture, while his wife and actor Deborra-Lee Furness rested her head on his shoulder. In the caption of the post, Hugh called Deborra an 'extraordinary wife' as he mentioned that each day with her is filled with 'laughter and joy'. He then went on to express his love to her and penned down a sweet note.

He wrote, "Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife. Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon!!!! Deb you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!"

Have a look at the post here

Deborra-Lee Furness recently celebrated her birthday in November 2021 and her husband took the opportunity to express his feelings toward his 'incredible' wife. He shared a sweet picture of them together as he wrote -

"It’s my incredible wife’s birthday. Not sure if I can declare a public holiday!!! But feels like we should. Because there’s no one on this planet I know who celebrates every moment of every day like her. Deb, you are everything to me. I love you. Happy birthday!".

Hugh Jackman on Ukraine-Russia war

Apart from sharing posts regarding his personal front, the actor also uses social media to make his followers aware of various campaigns and causes he believes in. He recently joined the 'Stand up for Ukraine' event and addressed world leaders as he brought their attention to the impact that the Russia Ukraine war has had on people across the world. He said, "World leaders, I stand up for Ukraine. We need you to hear the call from activists and advocates who are working closely with refugees from not just in Ukraine, but right around the world. Because they need our help. They need humanitarian aid and they need it now. So when you meet with the other world leaders to discuss funding, will you also stand up for refugees?"

Image: Instagram/@thehughjackman