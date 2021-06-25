Hugh Jackman Provides 'strong Evidence' That His 'selfie Game Has Improved'

Hugh Jackman is best known for his performance in the X-Men series as Wolverine. The Australian actor recently dropped in a selfie of himself as evidence to prove that his selfie game had improved. Many fans took to his social media post and praised him for how ‘charming’ and ‘gorgeous’ he looked in his throwback photo.

Hugh Jackman’s throwback photo from Tokyo

Hugh Jackman recently took to his Instagram handle and posted his selfie in which he can be seen wearing a pair of black sunglasses with a grey blazer. He also wore a blue coloured shirt with a wine coloured pullover on.

In the caption, he stated how he seriously had strong evidence that his selfie game had improved a lot. He then revealed how he captured this selfie around four years ago when he was in Tokyo and also stated how it was one of his favourite cities. In the end, he added hashtags such as ‘throwback Thursday’ and ‘Japan’.

The moment Hugh Jackman’s Instagram surfaced on the internet, several fans took to the comment section and complimented his selfie game. Many of them stated how much they loved him and added how he looked ‘charming’ in his photo while others mentioned how they loved every single photo he took of himself. Many others dropped in heart and fire symbols in the comment section to depict how he looked lovely and hot in his photos. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Hugh Jackman’s Instagram post.



Hugh Jackman’s latest work

Hugh Jackman has been a part of numerous iconic movies and television shows in his entire career so far. The actor was last seen in one of the episodes of the tv show, Home Movie: The Princess Bride and essayed the role of Prince Humperdinck. As the actor has been a significant part of several stage shows, he also essayed a vital role in the musical, The Music Man. He is currently gearing up for the release of his movie, Reminiscence that will also mark the directorial debut of Lisa Joy. The movie has been scheduled to release in August 2021. Hugh Jackman is also prepping up for his cameo appearance in the science-fiction action comedy movie, Free Guy.

