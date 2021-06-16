Hugh Jackman Recalls His First Kiss, Shares Funny Story On How It Went Down; Watch

Hugh Jackman is currently visiting his home country Australia and is under quarantine following the safety protocols owing to the ongoing pandemic. He will be in quarantine for all of 14 days in a hotel room. While under quarantine, the actor began posting a series of clips and photos which he recorded before he left for Australia. In one of his recent posts, Hugh Jackman called the clips series "From What I Can Remember". The short video clip is about Hugh Jackman speaking about his first kiss.

Hugh Jackman shares the memory of his first kiss

Hugh Jackman's recent video on Instagram is about the X-Men actor recalling his first kiss. He is dressed in a plain black T-shirt, just like the photos and video he had shared earlier. A painting in light blue colour and splashes of colour is seen behind him. He is seen narrating the incident of how he got his first kiss. He explained the incident in an animated manner with ample hand gestures and laughs. He added the hashtag "#10days to go" to the post, signalling at the countdown until the 14-day quarantine period ends.

He recalled her name - Sarah Dowsett - and also mentioned that he ran into her about a year ago. He also apologised to Sarah for mentioning the incident and went on to narrate the funny story of his first kiss. He said that he did a rookie mistake of mentioning it to his friends. When he and Sarah met in a park, his friends - almost 20 of them - sprang up from behind the bushes and chased them. Sarah and Hugh had their kiss after Hugh's friends finally left. Hugh also mentioned that he went to an all-boys school and Sarah went to an all-girls school. They both met at the same park every day for a month after their first kiss.

Fans had some hilarious reaction to Hugh's video. The comments section saw strings of red heart emojis for the cute nostalgia, along with a sprinkle of laughing emojis. One fan commented "Fatal Mistake" referring to the time when Hugh told his friends about his plans, whereas another fan commented "So very sweet!"

(Image: Hugh Jackman's Instagram)

