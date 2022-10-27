Hugh Jackman Says His Wolverine Return Left Ryan Reynolds 'shocked'; 'There Was Massive..'

Hugh Jackman recently opened up about his much-awaited Wolverine return with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3. The actor mentioned that he spoke about his comeback to Ryan back in August, leaving the latter 'shocked' as he was trying to convince Jackman for the longest time but had given up. For the unversed, Hugh Jackman's last outing as Wolverine was in 2016's Logan.

Hugh Jackman says his Wolverine return left Ryan Reynolds 'shocked'

In a conversation with Variety, Jackmanspilt beans on his interaction with Ryan, mentioning, "I think, actually, he’d given up." He continued, "I think it was a big shock to him. There was a massive pause, and then he said, ‘I can’t believe the timing of this.'"

Hugh added that Ryan had coincidentally arranged a meeting with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, and with him coming onboard, the Deadpool star had happier news to share with the makers.

Reynolds also told the publication about Jackman's crossover and stated, "I’ve always been blown away by the full spectrum of his talent. He came onto this scene and entered the zeitgeist as this hyper-masculine superhero character but also he’s shooting musicals and he’s portraying these intense vulnerable characters in all kinds of films in all kinds of budgets for all kinds of audiences."

Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

The Deadpool-Wolverine crossover was announced by Ryan Reynolds via a social media video that led to a wave of reactions on the internet. Ryan Reynolds shared a video on social media announcing Jackman's return. "Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?" Ryan asked Jackman as he walked by in the background. Take a look.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3 is being bankrolled by Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige and Ryan Reynolds. It is slated to release on September 6, 2024.

In an interview with Forbes, Ryan mentioned he's glad to be working with one of his 'closest friends' Hugh, something that usually doesn't happen in the entertainment business. "I feel as excited that this character is coming back for another ride, particularly in this context. I think it’s something that people have wanted for a long time, to get this pairing up on the big screen, and that’s what we aim to do," he added.

(Image: Instagram/@vancityreynolds)