Hugh Jackman Shares 12-year-old Throwback Pic During His Quarantine Stay In Australia

Hugh Jackman is currently spending his time in quarantine at his home country, Australia, following the COVID-19 safety guidelines. The actor has more than 29 million followers on Instagram and been quite active on the social media platform. He has been sharing past stories and photos on each day of his isolation. Now, Jackman has posted a 12 years old throwback picture to take a trip down memory lane.

Hugh Jackman shares a 12-year-old throwback pic from a friend's wedding

Hugh Jackman's latest Instagram post is a throwback photo of himself. He mentioned that it's from the wedding of one of his closest buddies. The actor noted that in Australia it is a Thursday morning and it is nearly the end of Wednesday in some other countries, so he found this time right for a throwback Thursday. In the blurry picture, he is wearing a black and white suit with a flower near his pocket. Jackman has a wide smile on his face with messy hair as he walks past by a bench pointing out something. He also informed that he is six days into quarantine and has eight more left considering Australia has 14 days mandatory quarantine period for outsiders. Take a look at Hugh Jackman's Instagram post.

Hugh Jackman's latest throwback photo caught attention. Many users left heart eyes, fire, and red heart emoticons in the comment section. Some praised the actor's suit and adored his smile. Check out a few replies on Hugh Jackman's Instagram post.

Hugh Jackman has been sharing information about his days in quarantine since it started six days ago. He posted a video revealing the story of his first kiss when he was a teenager. The actor shared things that one can do while isolating themselves. He even mentioned that he got all dressed up in his room. Take a look at Hugh Jackman's photos and videos from his quarantine dairy.

IMAGE: HUGH JACKMAN INSTAGRAM

