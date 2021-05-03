Hugh Jackman Shares A Piece Of Career Advice For 'Deadpool' Star Ryan Reynolds; Watch

A Police officer from New York recently gave a piece of advice to Ryan Reynolds regarding the next instalment of his superhero series, Deadpool. In a short clip shared by Hugh Jackman, the officer can be seen speaking about casting Hugh in a small cameo role in the upcoming Deadpool edition. He was of the stance that the film would make a lot of money if Hugh Jackman made an appearance as Wolverine. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have always shared a strong bond which is often visible in their hilarious made-up feuds.

Deadpool star receives a piece of advice

Hugh Jackman recently took to social media to share a message from a Deadpool fan who believes that the next instalment of the film should feature Hugh Jackman as well. A Police officer named Dobkowski, from New York, believes that even a ten-minute Wolverine cameo can help the film make a promising amount at the box office. In the video shared on Hugh Jackman’s Twitter, the officer says,

“Hey Ryan, you've got to get this guy in 'Deadpool 3'. Even if it's for a 10-minute cameo, that would be awesome. That movie would be so cool, so great, it would blow the box office.”

The man also jokingly added that he might give Ryan Reynolds a ticket if Wolverine does not get his cameo in the film. In the caption for the video, Hugh Jackman has written that officer Dobkowski has some smart career advice for Ryan Reynolds and he is sharing the video because he believes sharing is caring. Have a look at the video on Hugh Jackman’s Twitter here-

Officer Dobkowski is doling out incredibly smart career advice for @VancityReynolds. Sharing is caring. pic.twitter.com/r4LWBohQEM — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) May 1, 2021

Hugh Jackman is one of the most liked MCU characters as he played the Wolverine for over 18 years. The actor has a huge fan following for his work in the franchise and fans remember him as one of the most iconic characters of the MCU. He also holds a Guinness World Record for the ‘Longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero'. Hugh Jackman started playing the character in the year 2000 and bid a farewell to the role in 2017, in the film Logan. He has also made it clear on several occasions that he would not be returning as the Wolverine again.

Image courtesy: Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Instagram