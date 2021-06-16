Hugh Jackman Shares List Of 'things To Do' On Day 5 Quarantine With Hilarious Video; Watch

The Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman recently visited his home country, Australia, and decided to quarantine himself for 14 days due to the ongoing pandemic. It has been five days since he began the quarantine, and each day, the actor has been uploading a funny post on his Instagram, sharing what he did during his time quarantining. For his fifth day, Hugh Jackman uploaded a short video that cracked up his fans and followers.

On his fifth day of self-quarantine, Hugh Jackman recorded a video of trying to eat nuts by throwing and catching them in his mouth. The actor himself was laughing during the recording and tried to catch the nuts five times, to mark the five days. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Things to do whilst in quarantine. #Day5 #Australia #9togo.” Take a look at the video from Hugh Jackman's Instagram, here:

Hugh Jackman’s fans and followers had a good laugh seeing this video. They flooded the comments with their laughter emojis and telling the actor that he would get better at the activity with more practice. Here are some of the comments from the post:

Hugh Jackman's latest posts (from his self-quarantine)

Hugh Jackman began uploading his self-quarantine posts on his Instagram, from the second day of his quarantine, which was 13 June. On the morning of the second day, he just posted a picture of sunrise hues. In the caption, he wrote, “Good morning Australia. 2nd sunrise in quarantine.”

On his third day, Hugh Jackman posted two pictures of himself in a black t-shirt, saying that he got dressed. His caption for the post reads, “Day 3 in Quarantine. I got dressed. Good morning Australia. #11togo”

On the fourth day of Hugh Jackman’s self-quarantine, which was 15 June, the Les Misérables actor posted a video that he mentioned he had recorded before he left for Australia. In the video, he is asked if he remembers his first kiss, to which he answers “Of course, who doesn’t?” and proceeds to narrate the story. Hugh writes in the caption, “Good morning from Day #4 in quarantine. Before I left for Australia, I started recording a series of quick clips. For now let’s call it: #fromwhaticanremember. So, do you remember your 1st kiss? #10daystogo”

This caption implied to his fans that there are more of such Hugh Jackman videos that they will get to see, in his fourteen days of self-quarantine.

Image: Hugh Jackman's Instagram

